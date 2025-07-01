BEIJING, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote Chinese culture on the international stage and share the stories of Zhejiang and China in the new era, the "Picturesque Zhejiang • Global Vision" Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang-produced Quality Audio-Visual Works event, organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism and hosted by Zhejiang Media Group's ZTV-World is now in full swing across the world. Following are the details.

The event features a large selection of outstanding works, including "Tingatinga Artist in China", "Entrepreneurship Along 'The Belt and Road', "The Foreign Entrepreneur in Dream Town ", "Octonauts", and " Royal Feast". These programs are being broadcast in over a dozen countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Tanzania, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, as well as in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan region, offering global audiences a spectacular audiovisual experience.

This initiative was well received by global media outlets.

Faraji, Producer Of Topstar Swahili Channel: "We look forward to deepening cooperation with Zhejiang to create more high-quality film and TV works. These works will enhance mutual understanding and friendship between audiences of the two places, while attracting international tourists to experience Zhejiang's charm. Let's join hands to tell more touching stories about Zhejiang through the lens."

Representative of Iberia Universal: "Since the broadcast of these works, we have received positive feedback from Portuguese viewers. They noted that through these documentaries, they feel the emotional resonance between the peoples of China and Portugal, and expect to see a bright future for the relation between the two countries."

Asma, Host at China-Arab TV in Dubai: "Zhejiang-produced audiovisual works serve as cultural ambassadors, showcasing the depth of Chinese civilization and Zhejiang's developmental achievements, thereby enhancing Arab viewers' understanding of China. "

The "Picturesque Zhejiang • Global Vision" Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang-produced Quality Audio-Visual Works" event is not only a successful cultural exchange initiative but also a bridge connecting Zhejiang with the world. Moving forward, the Zhejiang Media Group's ZTV-world will continue to innovate in communication methods and strengthen international cooperation, bringing more high-quality productions that highlight Zhejiang's unique charm to global audiences.