HO CHI MINH CITY, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam Career & Training Fair (VCTF) 2025, Vietnam's first professional recruitment and training event, took place vibrantly on June 14-15, 2025, at GEM Center, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. With international standards and over 20 years of experience in Asia, VCTF 2025 attracted more than 3,000 attendees, connecting thousands of job seekers and professionals with leading companies and reputable training organizations, fostering a foundation for sustainable career development.

Key Highlights

Recruitment Booths: Nearly 40 international and private companies in Vietnam conducted on-the-spot interviews, receiving 1,299 applications, with many candidates receiving job offers immediately after the event. Diverse industries included Technology, Finance, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Retail, and Services, with prominent companies such as Corsair, Motul Vietnam, Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietbank), Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HDBank), Gamuda Land (HCMC) Joint Stock Company, United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited, Indovina Bank Limited, MP Human Resources Joint Stock Company (MPHR), VPBank Securities Joint Stock Company, VUS, ILA Vietnam, and more. Full list available at: https://vctf.asia/pages/apply

International Career Summit Workshops: Over 1,200 attendees participated in sessions covering:

Sustainable career development journeys shared by Sales, Marketing, Technology, and HR Directors.

Effective personal financial management.

Upskilling for workers in the new era.

Talk Shows: Inspired over 500 young candidates with insights from successful managers.

Career and Training Counseling: Supported hundreds of candidates with CV editing, career guidance, and skill development.

Networking Opportunities: Facilitated connections between candidates, businesses, and international associations such as AiC, Aniday, ICHAM, and BMI, promoting long-term collaboration.

Remarkable Achievements

Over 3,000 Attendees: From students and professionals to HR specialists.

20+ Training Organizations: Introduced programs on soft skills, AI, and leadership.

Strategic Partnerships: Connected businesses, universities, and international associations to build a sustainable human resource ecosystem.

ESG Vision: Companies emphasized Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, aligning with modern labor market trends.

VCTF 2025 served as a vital bridge, enhancing the quality of Vietnam's human resources amid the transformation of the labor market driven by artificial intelligence and automation.

Contact Information

Ms. Thao Luong, Media Representative

Email: contact@vctf.asia

Phone: 0868 586 123

Adrian Cheng

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

Phone: +6012-269 2701