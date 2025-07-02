One-person spas reflect changing lifestyles, offering new kind of personal retreat

Public bathhouses in Korea present an opportunity to unwind in a giant tub or get a body scrub, but they come with one major drawback: sharing the space with complete strangers fully naked. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic nearly decimated the industry, as bathhouses were flagged by health authorities as high-risk venues due to their enclosed environments and close physical proximity among patrons.

In light of potential hygiene issues and an increasing population of single-person households across the country, a new business model has begun gaining traction in the nation's capital: bathhouses designed for just one occupant. These establishments typically offer treatment courses that include services like full-body scrubs, as well as skin care and hair treatments.

These private bathhouses typically are exclusive for one gender, which helps address privacy and safety concerns. One-person spas at such bathhouses are available inside rooms for one for each customer, ensuring complete personal space. Some venues also offer two-person spa rooms for those visiting in pairs.

Women-only spas

Spa Heum is located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, some 700 meters from Hanti Station on the Suin-Bundang Line. The spa caters only to women, with prices ranging from 132,000 won ($97) to 297,000 won for the longest 150-minute course.

Tea is offered as the lone customer takes a bath in a private tub, after which an employee comes in to provide scrubbing and massage services. The visitor can choose between tub and sauna options, also available in a private space.

Daily & Spa is another women-only establishment, located in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, just a few minutes’ walk from Seoul National University Station on Subway Line No. 2. Treatment courses range from a basic 50-minute session — which includes a bath with body scrub, shampoo and facial pack — to a more extensive 125-minute package that also features foot care and an oil massage. Prices for nonmembers are 77,000 won for the basic course and 198,000 won for the longer option.

Private bathhouse Sulis, also only for women, is located in Eunpyeong-gu in northwestern Seoul, near Nokbyeon Station on Line No. 3. The basic course starts at 77,000 won. It also has a treatment program exclusively for pregnant women.

Places for men

While many single-person bathhouses have a women-only policy, making it difficult for men to acquire such services, Spa Homme, located near Danggok Station on the Sin-Lim Line in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, is a private bathhouse promoting itself as the first established exclusively for men.

When booking a session, customers can customize their experience by selecting the type of treatment course, water temperature, bath additives and preferred aroma. At Spa Homme, prices range from 98,000 won for the basic course to 198,000 won for a more comprehensive package that includes facial and skin care treatments.

Slick in Eunpyeong-gu is another venue for men to visit, as it provides solo spa services for both genders. The price range is from 70,000 won to 160,000 won for nonmembers, with discounts for members and different types of programs for men and women.

Both shops are run purely on a reservation basis, with no walk-in service.

Men looking for private bathhouses should be aware that some shops promoting themselves as spas or massage joints only for men are a front for illegitimate services that may entail sexual activities. It would be prudent to check for reviews available online and on official social media pages run by each business to ensure they are legitimate spa establishments.