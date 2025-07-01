Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Tuesday that Chairman Jung Won-ju wrapped up a five-day visit to Turkmenistan to discuss expanding local business and strengthening cooperation.

During the trip from Thursday to Monday, he met with the country’s top officials, including the president, deputy prime ministers and the chairman of the People’s Council.

On Saturday, Jung held a meeting in Ashgabat with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader and Chairman of the People's Council, followed by a meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In the talks, he expressed his gratitude for Daewoo E&C’s participation in the Turkmenabat mineral fertilizer plant project and promised successful completion.

“With global achievements and technological capabilities across all construction sectors, Daewoo E&C aims to contribute to Turkmenistan’s economic development and bilateral cooperation by participating in various projects, including new gas field development, petrochemical plant construction, railroads, subways and high-rise buildings.” Chairman Jung stated.

Earlier, on Friday, he held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Bymyrat Annamammedov regarding new petrochemical plant projects, and later met with Deputy Prime Ministers Batyr Amanov and Hojamurat Gedimyradov to discuss participation in gas development and infrastructure initiatives.

Jung also attended the second anniversary celebration of the Arkadag New City construction on Sunday, engaging in networking activities to strengthen ties.

“Turkmenistan is one of our key strategic markets,” a Daewoo E&C official said. “We plan to build a stable foundation through business diversification and localization. We aim to develop it into a major overseas hub.”