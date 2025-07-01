HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th edition of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025) is pleased to open registration for its renowned Hosted Buyer Program, offering travel agents, tour operators, and product managers unparalleled access to Vietnam's fastest-growing source markets. Taking place September 4 – 6, 2025, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), District 7, ITE HCMC 2025 stands as Asia's Best Trade Show (World MICE Awards 2024) and the only expo in Vietnam featuring an International Hosted Buyer Program.

Why ITE HCMC in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam?

With five consecutive wins as Asia's Best MICE Destination, Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its reputation and organizational capacity with a sixth consecutive nomination – reflecting a sustainable journey of professional growth and deeper regional integration within the MICE industry. As part of a broader regional collaboration with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the city is steadily upgrading its infrastructure, diversifying service offerings, and positioning itself as a leading MICE hub in Asia.

A Professional, Dynamic Platform for Business Growth

ITE HCMC 2025 brings together over 520 exhibiting companies, 50 provinces and cities, and more than 240 high-level buyers from 45 countries and territories, facilitating over 16,000 pre-scheduled B2B appointments. Participants will engage directly with leading Vietnamese and international tourism suppliers in sectors including leisure, corporate, MICE, luxury, and special-interest travel.

Honored as "Asia's Best Trade Show" at the 2024 World MICE Awards, ITE HCMC continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the international travel trade. This year's expo will feature a stellar lineup of global industry powerhouses—including Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group, Luxury Escapes, Insider Journeys, and Intrepid Travel (voted Best Adventure-Tour Company at the 2025 Rolling Stone Travel Awards), alongside the United Kingdom's Oliver's Travels (named Best Luxury-Vacation Rental Service at the same awards).

From North America to Europe and beyond, leading tour operators such as Collette (USA), G Adventures (USA), DERTour Group (Germany), and Thomas Cook (India) will also be on hand, underscoring ITE HCMC's unrivaled capacity to attract the world's most influential buyers.

Hosted Buyer Benefits:

"With the theme 'Sustainable Tourism, Vibrant Experience,' ITE HCMC is poised to set new benchmarks for Vietnam's tourism industry," said Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism. "Our Hosted Buyer Program is designed to foster strategic partnerships and elevate inbound tourism to Vietnam."

Don't miss your opportunity to join this influential event. Secure your Hosted Buyer place now at: https://itehcmc.travel/buyer-3/buyer-registration/

