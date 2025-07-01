Probe find evidence suggesting further breaches in official process during Yoon Suk Yeol's much-disputed martial law declaration

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was found to have signed documents belatedly formalizing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law late last year. He later requested that the documents be destroyed, according to an ongoing investigation into Yoon’s alleged insurrection and abuse of power, local media reported Tuesday.

The special counsel team, led by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk, has reportedly acquired evidence of such actions during the questioning of former Yoon aide Kang Eui-gu. Kang was a high-ranking official at the presidential office at the time who asked Han to sign the document related to the emergency martial law declaration. Article 82 of the Constitution requires the signature of the prime minister and Cabinet members for such acts by the president, including those related to military affairs.

But Han's alleged signing of the documents took place after martial law was declared, and the initial declaration sent to the Cabinet did not bear Han's signature. It was confirmed that Kang and Han spoke by phone on Dec. 5, a full day after martial law was lifted following a parliamentary vote demanding its repeal.

Han is believed to have signed the document -- along with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, a key figure in the alleged insurrection -- but later requested that Kang discard it, saying that producing the document after martial law had already been imposed could lead to controversy. Former President Yoon reportedly said he did not see how that could be an issue, but authorized the document to be destroyed anyway.

Kang believed to have forged minutes of Cabinet meeting

Kang is also suspected of forging the official minutes of the Cabinet meeting where former President Yoon announced his plan to impose martial law. Though the meeting is believed to have lasted only about five minutes, the minutes made it look like it lasted for 40 minutes.

Kang has told the prosecution that he called each minister to notify them of the unscheduled Cabinet meeting, but claimed that he had no knowledge of the imminent martial law declaration at the time.

Whether Yoon and his aides violated the right of Cabinet members to deliberate on a presidential decision is a question linked to the charge of abuse of power.

Yoon is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly leading an insurrection by illegally declaring martial law and abusing his power in the process. His impeachment was confirmed in April, leading to his removal from office and an early election to choose the country’s new leader in June.