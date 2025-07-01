Viva Republica, operator of mobile financial platform Toss, said its cumulative number of foreign users reached 460,000 as of the first half of this year, a 30 percent increase from 360,000 in the same period last year.

The platform's foreign users now comprise only those residing in Korea, with Toss customers spanning 178 nationalities, including from the US, China and Vietnam.

Vietnamese users recorded the highest growth rate among foreign user groups, surging 85 percent year-on-year, driven largely by positive word-of-mouth within Vietnamese expatriate communities.

The company attributed the overall growth to initiatives aimed at improving accessibility for non-Korean users, such as more user-friendly identity verification processes, expanded English-language services and broader access to key financial features.

Toss now offers foreign users the same widely available services to Korean users, including money transfers, check cards, MyData, Toss Pay, hospital bill reimbursements and app-based reward features.

Following five months of beta testing that began in January, the company officially rolled out full English language support covering over 100 services across its app.

“We plan to expand multilingual support further in the third quarter to strengthen its position as a foreign financial platform,” said a Toss official.