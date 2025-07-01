LG Electronics, South Korea’s top maker of home appliances, is moving deeper into the fast-growing smart logistics sector through a new partnership with LogisValley.

The two companies announced Tuesday they have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop smart logistics solutions by integrating LG’s manufacturing technologies with LogisValley’s expertise in logistics operations and infrastructure.

“With our proven expertise in smart manufacturing, we aim to become a trusted partner in the smart logistics space,” said Jeong Dae-hwa, president of LG’s Manufacturing Technology Center.

LogisValley, South Korea’s largest integrated logistics company, operates more than 50 logistics centers globally and provides facility development, leasing and consulting services to international clients.

“This collaboration will strengthen our global competitiveness by combining logistics platform capabilities with LG’s smart factory technology,” said LogisValley Chair Lim Young-bin.

Under the partnership, LG’s advanced technologies — including autonomous mobile robots and digital twin system — will be paired with LogisValley’s expertise in designing, building and managing logistics hubs. The companies plan to work together from the early design phase to co-develop customized smart logistics centers.

The solutions are intended to automate labor-intensive tasks such as box picking, reduce errors using vision artificial intelligence and improve overall operational efficiency in storage and distribution.

Beyond serving external clients, LG and LogisValley also plan to implement the new solutions within their own logistics networks, including LG’s home appliance distribution centers and LogisValley’s directly managed facilities.

The agreement additionally includes plans for LG to supply commercial display products for a mixed-use development project in Hanoi, Vietnam, spearheaded by LogisValley.