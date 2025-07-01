The choreography video for aespa’s new single will be exclusively available on Apple Music for the first week, according to the global music platform Tuesday.

The video for “Dirty Work” will be unveiled on the day along with a new version of the single, adding spatial audio techniques to the group’s video that was featured in Apple’s global advertising campaign “Shot on iPhone.”

The quartet was also chosen as the cover artist of music video playlist for Apple Music’s K-pop playlist, Kpopwrld.

The foursome dropped the catchy hip-hop dance tune last week and a remix version on Monday. Music video for the song garnered almost 25 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday. The single album scored 1 million in preorders while the song debuted on Melon’s Hot 100 and Top 100 at No. 2.