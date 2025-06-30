RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Jeremi Austin and Ricky Gioconda as Sales Directors, strengthening Jetcraft's team across Canada and the US, respectively.

Joining at a time of continued demand across the Americas, Austin and Gioconda bring extensive aviation and customer relationship experience to Jetcraft's network of experts. These appointments reflect Jetcraft's commitment to offering local expertise to customers, ensuring smooth transactions both regionally and globally.

Chad Anderson, CEO at Jetcraft, says: "As the US continues to lead in business aviation activity, investing in our regional presence brings a more tailored, personalized service to our clients, enabling them to make full use of our market expertise. Jeremi and Ricky's deep knowledge of the industry makes them strong additions to our team.

"These new hires support Jetcraft's growing influence across the US and Canada, reinforcing Jetcraft's position as the primary choice for pre-owned aircraft sales and acquisitions."

As Sales Director, Canada, Austin will lead aircraft sales and client engagement throughout the region. With a background in aircraft transaction consulting and a proven track record of building long-term relationships, Austin is well-placed to guide Canadian buyers and sellers through complex deals.

Gioconda, appointed as Sales Director, Mid Atlantic US, will oversee business development and customer relationships across the region, supporting the US market, which is the most active for pre-owned transactions. Bringing more than five years of experience in aircraft sales and a driven mindset, Gioconda will play a key role in Jetcraft's continued growth in the industry's busiest domain.

