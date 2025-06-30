Noul Publishes Its Fifth Sustainability Report, Outlining a Vision for Growth and a Decade of Breakthroughs

YONGIN, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd. (CEO: David Lim), a medical AI company specializing in blood and cancer diagnostics, announced the release of its 2024–2025 Sustainability Report. Noul has annually assessed its performance in economic, social, and environmental areas and transparently disclosed the results to stakeholders through sustainability reports. This is the company's fifth publication.

CEO David Lim stated, "The year 2024 marked the end of Noul's first decade focused on technology development, and the beginning of a new phase of scale-up aimed at delivering business performance and enhancing corporate value. Based on the sustainability capabilities and outcomes built over the years, we strengthened our organizational fundamentals to become a global healthcare company with both profitability and growth." He added, "In the coming decade, we will focus on strengthening product competitiveness and profitability, while continuing R&D investments in cancer diagnostics to secure strong growth momentum."

The 2024–2025 Sustainability Report outlines Noul's business activities and outcomes aimed at full-scale scale-up, research and development efforts including product performance validation, and company-wide initiatives to enhance internal execution capabilities. The report also summarizes the economic and social value generated through these activities and includes responses to key stakeholder questions, presenting both current progress and future plans for sustainable growth.

Major highlights include:

The company also focused company-wide capabilities on building a strong business foundation to convert rising customer interest into actual sales.

In the "Stakeholder Q&A" section, Noul provides detailed responses to key topics, such as:

The report also transparently discloses improvement efforts and outcomes across Noul's five Sustainability Focus Areas:

For each focus area, Noul has presented mid-to-long-term improvement plans along with implementation results and future directions, enhancing stakeholder trust and information accessibility. In addition, third-party assurance was conducted for greenhouse gas emission data to ensure reliability of environmental disclosures.

Justin Ahn, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), commented: "As a KOSDAQ-listed company, Noul has proactively analyzed stakeholder expectations and established improvement plans. Since 2024, we've enacted a company-wide Code of Conduct encompassing all areas of sustainability. Going forward, we will prioritize stakeholder needs in setting improvement priorities, while enhancing our internal execution capabilities and elevating responsible management practices aligned with global standards."

This year's report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the most widely recognized international framework for sustainability reporting. A separate GRI Index is included to enhance transparency and usability.

Noul reports ESG performance and plans annually to its Board of Directors, while maintaining responsible communication with a wide range of stakeholders, including customers and partners, investors and shareholders, employees, international organizations, and governments. The full report is available at Noul website(https://noul.com/en/sustainability/) and the Korean Financial Supervisory Service's disclosure system (https://dart.fss.or.kr).

About Noul Co., Ltd.

"Enabling blood and cancer diagnostics anywhere in the world with AI."

Founded in December 2015, Noul (376930.KQ) is an on-device AI healthcare company with a mission to explore global challenges that threaten human health and life, discover novel solutions, and realize those possibilities. Noul has commercialized the world's first AI-powered diagnostic lab, miLab™, through convergence of AI, biotechnology, and compact robotics.

The miLab™ Platform is the only solution that fully automates the microscopic diagnostic process—from sample preparation to AI-based image analysis—delivering lab-grade blood and cancer diagnostics at the point of care. Within 15 minutes, miLab™ produces precise results even in low-resource settings.

In 2022, miLab™ was described in a UNITAID report as "The most advanced digital microscope and fully integrated bench-top platform" for malaria diagnostics. It is now deployed in 28 countries, used by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, labs, and public health institutions worldwide.

With strong clinical validation and proven performance, Noul is rapidly expanding its market presence, especially in malaria, blood analysis, and cervical cancer diagnostics. The company's vision is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of 1 billion people worldwide through accessible, innovative diagnostic technologies.

Website: https://noul.com