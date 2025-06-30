Partnership aims to redefine new fan experiences across global music markets

Beyond Music to expand its presence in the Japanese market through UTAGE3.0's network

Companies to seek a variety of business opportunities like developing fan engagement initiatives built around music IP

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Music, a leading Asia-based music IP investment and data management firm, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Japanese startup UTAGE3.0.

The agreement responds to evolving trends in artist-fan interactions across live events and digital platforms, aiming to generate new value by aligning both companies' experience and technical capabilities. Through the MOU, the two companies intend to establish a long-term partnership focused on delivering innovative fan experiences in the global music market rooted in digital assets and music IP.

"We are pleased to formalize our partnership with UTAGE3.0 as we expand Beyond Music's presence in the Japanese market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating innovation in the music IP industry and driving cross border growth across Asia." said Jinwoo Jo, CEO of Beyond Music. "By combining Beyond Music's investment expertise and global network with UTAGE3.0's creative platform, we see strong potential to deliver new value to artists, rights holders, and fans alike. We look forward to building a scalable and sustainable foundation for long-term collaboration." he added.

Takumu Tsuruta, CEO of UTAGE3.0, commented, "We're honored to formalize this partnership with Beyond Music. Together, we aim to redefine music experiences globally by enabling deeper, more dynamic connections between artists and their fans."

Under the terms of the agreement, Beyond Music will support UTAGE3.0's international expansion, while UTAGE3.0 will facilitate Beyond Music's entry into the Japanese market and expanding its music IP business through digitized assets and engagement channels. The companies also plan to co-develop new fan engagement strategies by leveraging Beyond Music's IP portfolio and to collaborate on various commercial initiatives by drawing on their respective core competencies.

Since its founding in 2021, Beyond Music has become one of Asia's foremost music IP investment and data management firms, completing over 100 large-scale music IP acquisitions across international and domestic markets. The company manages copyrights and neighboring rights for more than 35,000 tracks, covering iconic hits from the 1990s through today, and has built a leading position in the global music IP landscape. Recently, it has acquired a copyright stake in "Butter," the global hit song by BTS.

Beyond Music's model centers on maximizing the value of music IP through precision data analysis, licensing optimization, and value enhancement strategies. To realize this corporate objective, the firm's initiatives include IP remakes, social media activations, trend-driven catalog revivals, seasonal marketing campaigns, and strategic collaborations with external partners.

UTAGE3.0 is a Japanese startup focused on reimagining fan experiences through digital services that facilitate communication and relationship-building between fans and artists. Its offerings include digital access passes for live performances and collectible digital trading cards, creating a consistent fan journey before, during, and after events. The company is backed by key investors in Japan's music and entertainment industries, including SKY-HI (CEO of BMSG) and Osamu Suzuki, former TV scriptwriter and current General Partner of Startup Factory.