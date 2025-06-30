MESH Empowers Investors to Take Part in Deep Tech Innovation through Its Exclusive MESH NETWORK; Bridging Global Startups with Taiwan's Electronics Supply Chain

TAIPEI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESH, a venture capital firm dedicated to accelerating innovation in the global electronics industry, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a forum aimed at shaping the future through investments in this sector. The event welcomed nearly 200 guests, including well-known unicorn startups Tenstorrent and CesiumAstro, industry leaders Radiant Opto-Electronics, Quanta Computer, and LITEON Technology, as well as representatives from leading family offices across the Asia-Pacific.

Founded in 2015, MESH manages multiple funds and special purpose vehicles, deploying between USD 50 million and 100 million annually. MESH has invested in 24 companies, including autonomous trucking startup Plus, set to go public via SPAC in the coming months; Intelligo, a low-power edge AI innovator recently listed in Taiwan; Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in gallium nitride and silicon carbide power electronics which listed on NASDAQ in 2021, and DeepMap, a high-definition mapping company acquired by NVIDIA in 2021. MESH's investments aim to connect promising electronics startups with Taiwan's globally competitive supply chain to accelerate development and production.

"Taiwan's electronics supply chain is the most complete and competitive in the world, offering a unique advantage for startups in prototyping and scaling production," said Sam Lam, Managing Partner of MESH. "Our mission from day one has been to help high-potential electronics startups leverage this strength while giving investors the opportunity to be deeply involved in the future of innovation. Through our expertise and ecosystem, we are building a platform based on knowledge sharing, strategic partnerships, and capital access, becoming the best investment partners for family offices and corporate VCs."

A Global-First Model: Connecting Taiwan's Supply Chain with International Capital

MESH is co-founded and led by Sam Lam and Edward Chyau, who serve as Managing Partners. Sam Lam brings hands-on experience in the electronics supply chain and a strong background in family office investment strategies. With over a decade of investment experience, he has played a key role in establishing MESH's strategic partnerships across Asia. Edward Chyau has 17 years of experience in technology venture capital and electronic product development. He specializes in identifying breakthrough innovations and key technological trends in the electronics industry. The core team is further strengthened by professionals with extensive expertise in product development, strategic investment, and technology research. Together, they combine deep technical knowledge with investment insight to address both the technical and commercial demands of the venture capital process.

At the core of its investment platform is the MESH NETWORK, a proprietary framework linking Taiwan's entire electronics value chain, from foundries and IC design to ODMs. This structure enables startups to integrate into the ecosystem efficiently, cutting time-to-market for breakthrough technologies. At the same time, supply chain partners gain early exposure to next-generation innovations, strengthening their market position. Representative investments have included Tenstorrent, led by renowned chip architect Jim Keller; CesiumAstro, the startup at the forefront of satellite communications; Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in GaN power chips; and Intelligo, which leads the industry in AI processor cores and edge AI.

"MESH was founded to create meaningful collaboration between startups, investors, and the electronics supply chain," said Edward Chyau, Managing Partner of MESH. "By linking global innovation with Taiwan's design and manufacturing expertise, we help startups improve competitiveness and open capital market opportunities. Our focused investment strategy has attracted some of the world's most ambitious tech founders, making MESH the partner of choice for growth in the AI-driven hardware era."

Empowering Family Offices and Corporate VCs to Capture the Next Growth Wave

While fast-tracking development for startups, MESH also helps family offices and corporate VCs play an active role in shaping future technologies. MESH is more than a capital platform, as it provides a full-cycle investment ecosystem, offering support in sourcing, validation, and portfolio management.

Unlike traditional venture capital approaches, MESH disrupts conventional investment models in the electronics and technology sectors by promoting an "active and learning-driven" investment culture. Investors are no longer seen merely as capital providers, but as engaged participants in the exploration of emerging technologies and industry trends.

For family offices and other groups seeking to enter high-barrier technology investments, MESH offers tailored solutions that combine professional insight with operational flexibility. These solutions enable investors to access the full spectrum of investment processes, including deal sourcing, technical due diligence, industry benchmarking, financial analysis, and post-investment management, all without the need to build large internal teams.

MESH's platform integrates an extensive advisory network and research resources from leading global technology companies across the electronics supply chain. By incorporating market analysis, trend interpretation, and asset-specific insights, MESH empowers investors with a clear industry perspective and sound decision-making foundation, making it easier to navigate and capitalize on technological innovation in the electronics sector.

MESH offers three customized investment solutions for family offices and corporate venture arms, designed to accommodate varying capital sizes and levels of involvement, including:

MESH will continue to deepen its role as a bridge between global innovation and Taiwan's electronics ecosystem. In the next phase of growth, the firm will enhance its investment offerings, broaden its partnership network, and help more startups and investors realize long-term value in deep tech innovation.

About MESH

Founded in 2015, MESH is a venture capital firm focused on innovation in the electronics industry, with annual investments ranging from USD 50 million to 100 million. As a key driving force behind global innovation investment in the electronics sector, MESH has built a deeply rooted industrial ecosystem centered on Taiwan's electronics supply chain. It has uniquely developed the MESH NETWORK, which spans from semiconductor foundries and IC design to ODM partners, helping startups seamlessly integrate with Taiwan's world-class design and manufacturing capabilities to shorten the time-to-market for breakthrough technologies.

MESH is committed to empowering corporations and family offices to engage more deeply in technology innovation through three core investment solutions: MESH Syndicates, MESH Thematic Funds, and MATRIX. By combining expert insights and research resources, it creates an investment environment rooted in knowledge sharing and active participation. MESH is building a global innovation investment ecosystem for the electronics industry that brings together high-potential startups, investors, and supply chain partners to accelerate the advancement of future technologies.

Visit MESH's website for more information: https://mesh.vc/