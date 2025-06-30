Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025 Honors 81 ESG Champions of Asia

BANGKOK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025 honored 81 outstanding ESG champions driving Asia's shift toward a regenerative economy. Presented by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is recognized as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability excellence in the region. The awards ceremony was graced by H.E. Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Thailand's Minister of Commerce, and H.E. Mr. Varavongsa Ramangkura, Thailand's Vice Minister for Commerce, highlighting the vital role of cross-sector collaboration and government support in advancing sustainable, inclusive growth.

Having assessed over 6,000 ESG programs since its inception, the AREA continues to serve as a vital platform to honor and showcase businesses and organizations that champion responsible and inclusive practices. The initiatives of this year's recipients have collectively impacted more than 3 million lives across Asia, reinforcing the power of responsible business in creating meaningful and lasting change.

In his welcome address, Datuk William Ng, Vice Chairman of Enterprise Asia, highlighted the urgency of moving beyond sustainability toward a regenerative economy. He called on businesses to become active contributors to restoring ecosystems, uplifting communities, and creating inclusive, resilient economies.

Since its establishment in 2011, the AREA has honored businesses across diverse industries through eight distinctive categories: Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. This year, over 350 submissions across 19 countries and markets underwent a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

Among the recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category, which recognizes visionary leaders driving responsible entrepreneurship, are Joseph N.C. Huang, Chairman of E.Sun Financial Holding Company; Shi-kuan, Chen, Chairman of SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited; SC Chien, President of United Microelectronics Corporation.

Notable awardees in other categories include Thailand's Central Retail Corporation PCL, Greenfeed Viet Nam Corporation, Indonesia's PT Pertamina and PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, and the Philippines' San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. under the Social Empowerment Category; Taiwan Power Company, Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited, and Cambodia's Union Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the Investment in People Category; AIA Thailand, Taiwan's Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd., and Indonesia's PT Kalimantan Prima Persada under the Health Promotion Category; the Philippines' Energy Development Corporation, Vietnam's LPBank, Nestlé Taiwan, and Indonesia's PT Daya Intiguna Yasa Tbk (Mr.D.I.Y. Indonesia) under the Green Leadership Category; Taiwan's Asia Cement Corporation, Thailand's Bank For Agriculture And Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), and Vietnam's ROX Group under the Corporate Governance Category; Taiwan's Hiwin Technologies Corp. and Vietnam's TH Group Joint Stock Company under the Circular Economy Leadership Category; Thailand's BJC Big C and Electricity Generating Authority Of Thailand, and CPC Corporation Taiwan under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Category.

In addition to the competitive categories, the AREA bestowed the Emblem of Sustainability to businesses with a long-standing and consistent commitment to sustainability. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability, awarded to organizations honored by the AREA for four years or more, was presented to Taiwan's Adata Technology Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharma Taiwan, Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. and Taiwan Power Company; the Philippines' Energy Development Corporation; AIA Thailand, Krungthai Bank PCL, CKPower Public Company Limited and Government Savings Bank of Thailand. The prestigious Gold Emblem of Sustainability, reserved for organizations awarded for eight years or more, was presented to Thailand's Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and E.Sun Financial Holding Company of Taiwan.

Prior to the AREA 2025, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2025 took place earlier in the day, convening over 300 C-suite executives, business leaders, and ESG practitioners from 19 countries.

Under the theme "Bridging the Green Transition Through Regenerative Sustainability", the summit offered a global platform for thought leaders to explore pioneering strategies and actionable insights on integrating ESG values and circular economy principles into core business operations. The summit aimed to empower attendees with the necessary knowledge and tools to adapt to an increasingly ESG-focused economy while identifying new avenues for growth and resilience.

At the summit's opening, Enterprise Asia's Chairman Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, emphasized the need to move beyond conventional sustainability, calling for business models that regenerate natural systems, uplift communities, and foster inclusive prosperity. He highlighted growing inequalities in the green transition and urged leaders to use the summit as a platform to ignite transformative change and ensure a greener future for all.

The summit featured distinguished speakers including Gloyta Nathalang, Senior Executive Vice President of Sustainability Management and Corporate Communications of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited; Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan; Nattinee Netraumpai, Board of Director & Head of Communications, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of Unilever Thailand, alongside many other esteemed experts and thought leaders from across the region.

The AREA 2025 and ICS Summit 2025 were proudly supported by the Business Indonesia-Singapore Association (BISA), CCI France Malaysia, CSRone, Eurocham Malaysia, Green Transition, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Malaysia Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI), Myanmar Business Executives Association (MBE), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE).

