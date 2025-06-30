A Vietnamese business owner in South Korea has been accused of exploiting the visa status of a fellow Vietnamese national by refusing to pay wages amounting to 3.5 million won ($2,592), a local media reported Monday.

The alleged victim was staying in Korea on a student visa, which in bans holders from working without permission from the school and the Korea Immigration Service. Despite this, the suspect is alleged to have employed him at his food store, where the wage dispute arose, according to News1, citing the Cheonan office of the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The accused had snubbed the summons orders by the labor board for seven months, leading officials to arrest him at his residence in Osan, Gyeonggi Province.

The investigation revealed that the accused was in the country illegally, and had registered and operated multiple businesses under borrowed names. His case has been transferred to the local immigration office under the Korea Immigration Service.

South Korea's labor law and a landmark 1995 ruling of the Supreme Court states that an employee should not be refused wages even if the employment itself is against the law. Those victimized by such actions should report the case to the local labor authorities.

Violating the conditions of the D-2 student visa could lead to a fine or cancellation of the visa.