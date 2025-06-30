Kim Jong-un’s daughter attends NK–Russia concert in 2nd official diplomatic outing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un put Pyongyang’s growing alignment with Moscow on full display — from the battlefield to cultural exchanges — by attending a joint concert that featured images of North Korean troops fighting for Russia, alongside his daughter and Russia’s culture minister.

Kim met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang on Sunday, marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty on June 19, 2024, North Korean state media reported Monday.

“Kim Jong-un expressed belief that the current visit would further raise the militant comradeship and feelings of friendship between the two countries,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on the significance of Lyubimova’s visit to Pyongyang, which began Saturday, in its English-language report.

“Kim Jong-un stressed that all fields of state and social life are important but the exchange in the field of culture and art in particular plays a great role in strengthening the foundation of the public mindset of the two countries and firmly consolidating the ties of friendship, comradeship, mutual understanding and sympathy between the peoples,” KCNA added.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Sunday also confirmed the visit of a large Russian delegation comprising 125 people, including artists from the M.E. Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir and the Moscow State Academic Dance Theater Gzhel.

Kim and Lyubimova then attended a concert at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, featuring performances by visiting Russian artists and a return performance by North Korean performers.

North Korean artists performed against a backdrop of images showing North Korean and Russian soldiers deployed on the battlefield against Ukraine and North Korean soldiers holding its national flag on the battlefield, according to photos released by the KCNA.

South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said in a televised briefing that the photos “seem to be the first time that combat scenes have been made public to a level accessible to ordinary citizens.”

However, Koo noted this is not something that deserves special significance, given that North Korea had already officially formalized its troop dispatches both domestically and internationally in late April.

During the concert, Kim Jong-un was also accompanied by his daughter — believed to be named Ju-ae — who sat next to her father.

The Unification Ministry assessed that this marks Ju-ae's second official diplomatic activity, following the first in her visit to the Russian Embassy in North Korea with her father on May 8 for Russia’s Victory Day.

North Korean state media has highlighted the country's growing ties with Russia through extensive media coverage in recent weeks.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry and Russian Embassy in Pyongyang co-hosted a reception on June 19, a year to the day that Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty that includes a mutual defense commitment.

Kim also met with Russia’s top security official, Sergei Shoigu — a close confidant of Putin — on June 4 and 17, marking two meetings in just two weeks in Pyongyang.

In a vividly contrasting picture, Pyongyang has remained silent on US President Donald Trump’s continued overtures to revive summit diplomacy with Kim.

In an apparent sign that Pyongyang and Washington are not on the same page, North Korean state media continues to instill anti-US sentiment through its articles, while carefully avoiding direct criticism of Trump.

In the Oval Office, when Trump was asked whether he had written a letter to Kim as reported by media, he responded Friday, "If there is a conflict, I get along with him very, very well. And we’ll get the conflict solved with North Korea.”

"I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong-un, and I've gotten along with him really great. So we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

North Korea’s main newspaper carried a front-page article on Sunday emphasizing the importance of self-reliance in the face of sanctions imposed by “hostile forces,” apparently referring to the US.

"Party has never, even for a moment, lowered the banner of self-reliance — whether the hostile forces have gone mad with aggressive war maneuvers and tried to strangle our lifeline with the noose of sanctions," a Rodong Simun article read.

The article underscored that the banner of self-reliance is by no means a temporary solution to overcome immediate difficulties, but something that "must always be firmly held as a strategic weapon."

The Unification Ministry viewed the article as part of North Korea's routine criticism of the US, but noted that it has been tempering its denunciations.

“In particular, since the launch of the Trump administration, we assess that North Korea has actually been moderating the tone of its criticism toward the US compared to before,” Koo said.