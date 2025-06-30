Leading South Korean submarine cable manufacturer LS Marine Solution announced Monday that it has signed a construction agreement with Turkey’s Tersan Shipyard to build a next-generation high-voltage direct current cable-laying vessel, positioning itself at the forefront of the global submarine power cable market.

The new vessel will be Asia’s largest and one of the top five globally in its class, with a cable loading capacity of 13,000 metric tons and a total weight of 18,800 tons, according to the deal they inked Saturday.

Designed for laying both HVDC submarine cables and optical cables, the vessel will be equipped with advanced systems to minimize connection losses in long-distance and deep-sea environments.

Notably, only three vessels worldwide currently possess similar capabilities. Once completed, this will be Korea’s sole vessel of its kind, giving LS Marine Solution a competitive edge in turnkey HVDC project execution.

Construction is expected to take about two years, with the vessel slated for deployment in the first half of 2028.

It will also be linked with LS GreenLink, the company’s submarine cable plant in the US, enabling a fully integrated global project delivery system.

LS Marine Solution plans to leverage the new vessel to target key domestic initiatives like Korea’s West Coast HVDC Energy Highway, as well as growing offshore wind and long-distance cable projects in Europe and North America.

“This is more than an equipment investment, but it’s a strategic move to enhance our leadership in the fast-growing global submarine infrastructure market,” said an LS Marine Solution official.