Eligible single-parent households to receive 200,000 won monthly per child until adulthood

Starting July 1, South Korea will introduce a system in which the government pays child support in advance to custodial parents when non-custodial parents fail to fulfill their financial obligations.

The new “advance payment” scheme, led by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Child Support Agency, aims to ensure stable care environments for children from single-parent households.

The initiative is based on recent amendments to the Act on Enforcing and Supporting Child Support Payment, enacted in October 2024 and coming into force this month.

Under the new policy, the government will directly provide up to 200,000 won per month per child until the child reaches adulthood, with the condition that the amount does not exceed the court-mandated support. The payments will be recovered from the other parent through compulsory measures if necessary.

According to the Ministry, approximately 21.3 percent of divorced or unmarried families in South Korea have a claim to child support, yet 1 in 4 eligible households do not receive any payment. In response to this widespread noncompliance, the government has ramped up enforcement in recent years, including suspending driver’s licenses, imposing travel bans, and publicly naming defaulters.

The advance payment system will add a new layer of accountability, the ministry said. By stepping in financially and treating unpaid child support as a public debt, the state repositions child-rearing as a shared societal duty rather than a private dispute.

“We will do everything we can to make the application process seamless and accessible so that single-parent families can receive support without unnecessary hardship,” said Jeon Ji-hyun, director of the Child Support Agency.

Eligibility for the advance payment is limited to households with a recognized child support claim where the non-custodial parent has failed to make any payment for at least three consecutive months prior to the application.

In addition, the household must fall under 150 percent of the national median income level, determined based on national health insurance contributions. If all requirements are met, the custodial parent will begin receiving payments on the 25th of each month.

Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Shin Young-sook emphasized the significance of the program, stating, “This system ensures a basic level of financial support for children who have been left without the care they are entitled to."

Once payments are made, the government will pursue recovery from the delinquent parent. If they fail to respond to payment requests, the state may access financial and property information without the debtor’s consent, including bank accounts and income records. The debt will be collected through tax enforcement mechanisms, with collection actions scheduled at least every six months.

Notably, the advance payment will be suspended if the non-custodial parent voluntarily pays an amount equal to or greater than the monthly state subsidy. Payments may also stop if the custodial household becomes ineligible or refuses to cooperate with required investigations.

Eligible custodial parents can submit applications through the Child Support Agency’s website or via mail. Upon approval, monthly payments will begin by the 25th of the following month.