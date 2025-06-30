TWS uploaded a music video for its Japanese debut single on Monday via Hybe Labels.

The six members shone in the “Nice to See You Again” video, jumping through time and space and being young and carefree, with some scenes inspired by their previous promotional activities.

The fresh yet sophisticated tune is classic boyhood pop, the band’s signature genre, and fronts its physical album of the same title. The album includes two more songs, a Japanese-language version of “Plot Twist” from its first EP “Sparkling Blue,” and the new song “Bloom (feat. Ayumu Imazu).”

The band is also running a pop-up store in Tokyo until July 6, before it embarks on its first Japan tour, “24/7: With: Us,” which will take it to six cities from July 11.