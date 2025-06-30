A man in his 30s jumped to his death from a building after stabbing two strangers at a villa in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, police said Monday.

According to the Seoul Gwanak Police Station, the attacker rang the doorbell of a unit in a low-rise multi-unit villa in Sillim-dong around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and started slashing at two men with a knife as soon as they opened the door.

A man in his 20s suffered a shoulder injury, while another in his 30s was wounded in the ankle. Both were taken to the hospital, and are expected to recover.

Officials said the victims had never met the suspect before the incident.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene and jumped from a nearby building in an apparent suicide attempt. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.