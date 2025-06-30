Egg prices in Korea have climbed to their highest levels in nearly four years and are expected to remain elevated in the near term. As of last month, the average retail price for a tray of 30 large eggs reached 7,034 won, surpassing 7,000 won for the first time since July 2021.

According to a report by the Korea Rural Economic Institute, the farm gate price for 10 large eggs this month is projected to rise by 12.4–18.5 percent year-on-year, reaching between 1,850 and 1,950 won. Compared to the four-year average, excluding the highest and lowest points, prices are expected to be 9.9 to 15.8 percent higher.

KREI attributed the increase to declining productivity caused by aging hens and recent outbreaks of low-pathogenic avian influenza. Although prices may dip slightly between July and August due to lower seasonal demand, they are still forecast to remain about 7 percent higher than the same period last year.