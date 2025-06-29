Five-term lawmaker Yoon Ho-jung has been nominated to be the first minister of the interior and safety in the Lee Jae Myung administration, entrusted with the task of addressing organizational revamping related to criminal investigative branches.

The 62-year-old won his first parliamentary seat in 2004. He was a member of the presidential advisory council on policies during the Moon Jae-in administration and was a key member in the nomination process for the Democratic Party of Korea ahead of the election to fill the National Assembly in 2020.

From 2020 to 2021, he headed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the parliament. He led the Democratic Party's efforts to reform the prosecution, and was the floor leader of the party from 2021 to 2022.

If his appointment is confirmed, Yoon would be the point man in the Lee administration's reform of the investigative branches, which is to include the abolishment of a police bureau launched in the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Another key task would be to spearhead the creation of an agency that will specialize in major crimes previously handled by prosecutors, which is part of President Lee's efforts to reform the prosecution and its investigative and indictment functions.