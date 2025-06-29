The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that it has launched a national campaign to raise awareness about anaphylaxis in light of the global initiative World Allergy Week, which spotlights one critical allergy each year.

“Anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that can be fatal without immediate intervention,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mi. “With proper awareness and education, we can prevent many of these emergencies and protect lives.”

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur within minutes of exposure to allergens such as certain foods, medications or insect stings.

According to the KDCA, anaphylaxis can cause a range of symptoms affecting multiple body systems within hours or even minutes of exposure to a trigger. These include swelling of the lips and mouth, difficulty breathing, hives, dizziness, vomiting and a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Common triggers include milk, eggs, peanuts, medications such as antibiotics and pain relievers, and insect venom. Less commonly, latex and even physical exercise can induce the condition.

In cases of suspected anaphylaxis, immediate action is essential. The KDCA advises removing the allergen, laying the person flat, calling emergency services (119 in South Korea) and administering epinephrine — a medication that opens airways and stabilizes blood pressure.

Even if symptoms subside, the affected person should still be taken to the emergency room, as a delayed second reaction is possible.

To strengthen public knowledge, the KDCA is working with local governments, as well as atopic dermatitis and asthma education centers. Outreach efforts include posters, videos, online quizzes and community booths. Some local centers will offer skin-prick tests and personalized allergy consultations.

“We hope this campaign will heighten public readiness to handle allergy-related emergencies,” Jee said. “We will continue to collaborate with relevant organizations to promote systematic education and prevention nationwide.”