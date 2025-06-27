BANGKOK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, 2025, the grand opening ceremony of GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center was held in the Sathorn district of Bangkok. As GAC's first flagship store in Southeast Asia, the opening of GACB Sathorn Experience Center elevates the consumer service experience in Thailand and marks the successful implementation of GAC's "Sales + Energy Services" dual-track strategy in the region. Representatives from the Thai government and major Thai media outlets attended and witnessed this historic moment.

The day before the opening ceremony, GAC launched the upgraded global premium compact model, the AION UT, in Thailand as a gesture of appreciation to local consumers. Regarded as one of the most prominent models in Thailand's electric vehicle segment, the AION UT secured over 4,500 orders during this year's Bangkok International Motor Show. With its stylish design, cutting-edge technology, and high-standard quality, it offers a refined and forward-looking electric mobility experience tailored for young drivers and urban commuters across Thailand.

With the opening of the GACB Sathorn Experience Center and the only BOI (Board of Investment of Thailand) approved battery service center in Thailand, GAC has established a comprehensive overseas expansion model under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, seamlessly integrating products, intelligent manufacturing, channels, services, energy ecosystem, and mobility systems. Looking ahead, GAC aims to position GACB Sathorn as a flagship showroom not only for Thailand but also for the broader Southeast Asian region. Leveraging this important foothold, GAC will further expand its market layout in Southeast Asia, establishing a benchmark market with significant demonstration value.