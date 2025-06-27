HAMBURG, Germany, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a global commercial vehicle manufacturer, showcased its green public transport innovations under the theme "Think Eco, Move Green" at the UITP Summit 2025, held from June 15-18 in Hamburg Germany. The flagship models included the battery electric intercity bus IC12E and the premium city bus U12.

Yutong IC12E ： High Standard Battery Electric Intercity Bus – specifically designed for the European market

Yutong IC12E is specially designed and built for intercity operations in the European market. It comes with the advantages of long driving range, strong power, large capacity and superior quality.

On June 19, the IC12E embarked on a full-scenario challenge across four European countries: beginning in Hamburg, Germany, traversing through Copenhagen, Denmark, Gothenburg, Sweden, and ultimately reaching Oslo, Norway. This journey covers a variety of road conditions, including urban streets, highways, bridges, coastlines, and ramps, thereby fully showcasing the IC12E's exceptional performance and adaptability in diverse environments. The test data shows that over a distance of 1,272 km, with an average energy consumption of as low as 0.7 kWh/km (the vehicle was not fully loaded), demonstrating its extraordinary leading strength in new-energy technology.

During the test, the IC12E successfully completed a 510 km range-challenge between Germany and Denmark, with SOC dropped from 99% to 31%, and remaining range indicated 170 km. In the charging-efficiency test, the SOC rose from 13% to 99% in just 1 hour and 40 minutes when charging with a single gun. In the continuous uphill sections in Norway, the IC12E demonstrated a strong power-performance with a grade ability of 20%.

Yutong U12, a premium battery electric bus engineered for main urban routes

The U12, winner of the Busworld Design Label, features a 12-meter body capable of carrying up to 95 passengers, while incorporating a high-strength, robust closed-ring body structure and YESS battery safety system, combining safety, efficiency, comfort, and intelligent management.

Moving forward, Yutong will continue to create greater value for customers and enhance public travel experiences with green, safe and comfortable mobility solutions.

For more information, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2720817/7a548c35ecaf429bf2e02e2d08f11e75.jpg?p=medium600

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIAHzDjtCB8