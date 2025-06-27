LG Group on Friday signaled its intent to enter the space industry, setting a long-term goal of achieving a lunar landing by 2032.

The announcement came during a roundtable meeting between the conglomerate and the Korea Aerospace Administration, attended by chief technology officers from key LG affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek.

During the meeting, LG outlined its space-related technologies and shared updates on its efforts to support space startups.

For instance, LG Energy Solution was selected by US space agency NASA in 2016 as the battery supplier for its extravehicular mobility units, commonly known as spacesuits.

“This is an exploratory phase in assessing the potential of the space business,” an LG Group official said. “We aim to carefully evaluate various scenarios in space environments and identify feasible business opportunities.”

Yoon Young-bin, head of KASA, expressed strong support for greater private sector participation.

“KASA will actively back companies entering the space sector, helping private players emerge as key stakeholders in Korea’s space ecosystem,” he said. “We’re committed to creating a business-friendly environment that ensures sustainable competitiveness and industrial growth.”