Sibiling duo to perform 9 standing-room-only shows over 3 weeks

Sibling duo AKMU is set to hold a special concert unlike any other show they have performed before.

According to the duo's agency YG Entertainment, AKMU will host “2025 AKMU Standing Concert: Akdongdeul” from Aug. 8 to 24 at Myeonghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. A total of nine performances will take place over three weeks every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The title "Akdongdeul" — meaning “mischievous kids” in Korean — reflects the duo’s playful and inventive musical style, adding a whimsical touch that fits AKMU’s creative identity.

This will be the duo's first solo concert in 14 months since the 10th-anniversary show "10VE." Each week’s performances will feature a different setlist, offering fans a fresh and varied experience throughout the concert run.

The concert is planned as a standing show, designed to maximize energy and connection. The live band performance will add to the energy, promising a rich and immersive atmosphere.

“The concert, just like its title ‘Akdongdeul,’ will be a festival-like experience where everyone can enjoy music freely and fully,” YG Entertainment noted.