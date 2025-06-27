Samsung Electronics held the 2025 Southwest Asia Tech Seminar on Wednesday in Gurgaon, India, to showcase its latest innovations in Bespoke home appliances powered by artificial intelligence.

The event highlighted Samsung’s vision for an AI home scenario based on SmartThings connectivity, designed to be easy to use, energy-efficient, family-oriented and secure.

The seminar featured the company’s Bespoke AI lineup, including a Bespoke AI refrigerator with a 9-inch touchscreen, a Bespoke Top Mount Freezer with enhanced AI features, the Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner and the Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo.

The Bespoke AI refrigerator integrates voice control with Bixby, SmartThings connectivity, energy-saving features through SmartThings Energy and a Knox-based security dashboard, all accessed through the intuitive touchscreen display.

The Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioner uses SmartThings to provide personalized cooling by automatically coordinating with connected fans. The system adjusts room temperature for optimal comfort based on user preferences and routines.

Other highlights included the 3D Map View for monitoring and controlling connected devices, AI-powered laundry customization based on fabric type and weight and an AI energy saving mode that reduces electricity consumption.

Following previous seminars in North America, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia, Samsung is further expanding its global presence by introducing Bespoke AI innovations worldwide.