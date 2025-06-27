Exports of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 9, a large-sized fully-electric SUV, tripled in May, driven by European sales as part of a strategy to counter US automotive tariffs.

According to reports Friday, the Korean auto giant exported 1,482 units of the Ioniq 9 last month, marking a 275 percent increase from 539 units in April. Most of the SUVs reportedly headed to Europe, world’s third-largest electric vehicle market following China and the US.

Hyundai Motor’s increase in Ioniq 9 exports to Europe is interpreted as a strategic move to mitigate the 25 percent auto tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The company recently started sales of the SUV in major European countries, holding a launch event in Copenhagen, Denmark. The starting price in Sweden is 759,900 kronor ($79,900).

In the meantime, the sales demand of the Ioniq 9 in the US is handled by Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia. Last month, HMGMA produced and sold 2,382 units of the Ioniq 9 within the US, nearly tripling the domestic sales of 867 units for the same period.

“Hyundai Motor is driving its efforts to navigate the geopolitical uncertainties in global markets, particularly in the US,” said an industry source on condition of anonymity. “The Ioniq 9, Hyundai’s first large-sized electric SUV, expands the company’s diverse range of EV offerings and is expected to aggressively push its sales in the European market.”

First exported in April, the Ioniq 9 boasts the largest wheelbase in its segment, offering enough space in both the second and third rows and achieves over 500 kilometers of driving range on a single charge.

The vehicle boosts cabin quietness with features like an active noise control system and sound-absorbing tires. It also optimizes aerodynamic efficiency with advanced technologies, including the dual motion active air flaps.