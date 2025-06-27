Winner of The Long-Thibaud International Competition prepares for global spotlight

Korean pianist Kim Saehyun turned 18 on March 31. One day before his birthday, he was in Paris, receiving four awards at The Long-Thibaud International Competition — the First Grand Prize, Audience Prize, Press Jury Prize and Paris Prize.

According to Warner Classics CEO Alain Lanceron, the jury chose not to award a second prize, citing the clear gap between Kim and the other finalists.

Shortly after his win, Kim signed an exclusive recording contract with Warner Classics. His debut album, now in preparation, will feature works by Faure and Chopin.

On May 8, to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Kim performed Chopin’s Nocturne No. 20 under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. He is set to return to the French capital on July 14 to perform at Le Concert de Paris, held on the Champ de Mars beneath the Eiffel Tower as part of Bastille Day celebrations.

Later this summer, on July 23, Kim will appear at the Festival de La Roque-d’Antheron, one of the world’s leading international piano festivals, which brings together celebrated pianists and rising talents from around the globe.

At a press conference Thursday, Kim spoke about his affinity for French pieces — a passion shaped by his mentor, Dang Thai Son, one of his teachers at the New England Conservatory, as well as his literary interests.

Kim is enrolled in the highly selective Harvard/NEC dual degree program, where he is simultaneously pursuing a bachelor of arts at Harvard College and a master of music at the New England Conservatory. At NEC, he studies under Korean pianist Paik Hae-sun and Dang, both of whom he describes as role models.

“I believe that writing and music are, in the end, both forms of expression. So when an artist explores how their imagination, concept, or idea can take shape and come alive in the real world, I think that’s where music and literature both come in. That’s why I feel there's a strong connection between the two — they share the same essence at their core. In that sense, I believe studying English literature, even in a small way, helps me as a pianist,” Kim said.

And he explained how Goethe’s “Prelude on the Stage” from "Faust," a theatrical dialogue between a poet, a manager, and a comedian, left a lasting impression on him as a musician.

As Kim read their exchange — each figure representing a different artistic philosophy — he began to reflect on his own assumptions about performance. Once drawn solely to the poet’s uncompromising ideals, he now embraces a broader, more generous view of what art can be and how it should connect with audiences.

"I realized that there's no guarantee — nor should there be — that the audience will receive what the artist intends in exactly the same way. And I’ve come to believe that whatever interpretation or opinion someone brings to a work of art, it's all valid," he added.

As a performer, Kim doesn’t strive to impress.

“Rather than giving a performance that shocks or dazzles, I find it more meaningful to move even just one or two individuals,” he explained. “That’s why I aim not to impress, but to play in a way that feels like I’m sharing something personal — as a musician, telling my own story to each person in the audience.”

“If you’re even slightly trying to show off or impress,” he added, “you’ve already stepped away from the ideal. I believe the closer you come to letting go of yourself and serving the music with humility, the closer you get to the kind of performance I aspire to give.”

Founded in 1943 by pianist Marguerite Long and violinist Jacques Thibaud, the Long-Thibaud International Competition is held every three years in France. Notable past Korean winners of the piano edition include Lim Dong-hyek (2001) and Lee Hyuk, who shared first prize in 2022.