SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a global leader in AI audio technology, announced on the 26th the official launch of its mobile application Gaudio Studio, bringing powerful AI-driven music and audio separation tools to creators, editors, and everyday users through a simple, intuitive mobile interface.

Following the strong reception of its web-based service, Gaudio Studio is now available on mobile—making advanced sound editing accessible anytime, anywhere.

Designed for a wide range of users—from professional musicians and video editors to parents removing noise from family clips—Gaudio Studio offers a suite of AI-powered features including:

Users can upload videos directly from their phones, isolate or adjust sound elements, and download clean, edited tracks in seconds. Whether you're producing a cover video, fine-tuning a podcast, or editing content for social media, Gaudio Studio empowers creators of all levels to deliver studio-quality sound with ease.

At the core of the app is GSEP (Gaudio source SEPeration), Gaudio Lab's proprietary AI engine renowned for its speed and precision. In blind test conducted by MusicRadar, GSEP outperformed all other competitors and has already been integrated into major South Korean music platforms such as Melon and NAVER VIBE.

"Our mission with Gaudio Studio is simple: to make advanced audio editing effortless and accessible to everyone with just a swipe of the finger," said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "We believe that creativity shouldn't be limited by complex software or expensive equipment. Gaudio Studio brings high-performance audio tools into the hands of everyone—from professionals to passionate beginners."

By bridging desktop-class functionality with the convenience of mobile, Gaudio Studio supports seamless workflow across devices—whether in the studio, at home, or on the go.

About Gaudio Lab

Founded in 2015 following the adoption of its binaural rendering technology as a global standard, Gaudio Lab is an AI audio technology pioneer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company boasts a team of 40+ audio experts, including 9 PhDs in acoustic engineering. Gaudio Lab delivers cutting-edge sound solutions across streaming, OTT, AR/VR, smartphones, theaters, and automotive environments.

The company's innovations have been recognized by CES (Innovation Award Winner 2023–2025), SXSW (Innovation Awards Finalist, 2024), and the VR Awards (Best VR Innovation, 2017), and adopted into international standards by ANSI/CTA and ISO/IEC MPEG-H. Gaudio Lab is backed by top-tier investors including SBVA, Samsung Venture Investment, NAVER D2SF, CJ Investment, and LB Investment.