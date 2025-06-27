Marketed as the climax, the final season lives up to the billing -- blending powerful emotional payoff with fan service, surprise returns, as well as a major Hollywood cameo

"Squid Game" has always been a spectacle -- bloody, brutal and bracingly political -- but at the same time deeply emotional, grounding its violence in stories of desperation and loss. The final season pushes that even further, delivering its most emotionally devastating chapter yet.

On Wednesday, the press were given a first look at the entire third season, and the six-episode arc amplifies the series’ long-standing undercurrent of heartbreak and humanity.

The performances carry much of the emotional heft. While some scenes do aim for overt sentimentality, Lee Jung-jae, who revealed he shed 10 kilograms for the role, delivers a powerful performance that may well bring viewers to tears.

Another particular standout is Im Si-wan. His character’s storyline -- which also involves his pregnant former girlfriend Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) and his baby -- anchors much of the season’s emotional weight. Though ethically problematic, the character is drawn with such nuance that it’s impossible to look away. His expressions are haunting; the desperation and anguish apparent on his face lay bare his inner torment.

If there’s one letdown, it’s the underuse of Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man. As the current game master and a former Squid Game champion, the character is rich with narrative potential. But this season, he’s largely a distant observer. A possible spin-off focused on his backstory has reportedly been discussed, perhaps in response to how underutilized he is in the main arc.

The finale also addresses the shortcomings raised about season two -- which has received mixed reviews despite the massive success of its debut season.

One reason Season 2 faltered, audiences have pointed out, is that it leaned too heavily on contestant voting and sidelined the games themselves. The issue has now been addressed. Season 3 dials back the focus on the O and X democracy and pivots back to what made the show addictive in the first place — the death games.

This season's games may not be radically original -- one even makes a return from a previous season -- but the thrill lies in how contestants approach them.

The maze sequence teased in the trailer is a standout. A particularly compelling dynamic involves a mother and son placed on opposing teams already teased in the trailer -- their arc becomes one of the most affecting, traumatic threads to watch unfold.

The finale also delivers big on fan service, with a few surprise returns and an unexpected Hollywood cameo that will have fans talking.

What doesn’t quite land is the handling of the side plots. As in Season 2, Season 3 splits its focus and two sideline stories emerge — one involving Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), a pink-suited guard on a mission to rescue a contestant, and another following Wi Ha-jun’s ongoing investigation into the island where the Squid Games are being held. The side plots feel peripheral, and more so as they have little bearing on the core storyline.

Still, these detours don’t diminish what the final season ultimately accomplishes. In its closing moments, the final season of "Squid Game" lingers not just on the spectacle of death but also on its emotional aftermath.

"Squid Game" Season 3 premiered Friday on Netflix.