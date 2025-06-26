Huawei FusionSolar Hosts the 3rd Global Installer Summit for Shared Success

DONGGUAN, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei FusionSolar held the 3rd Global Installer Summit at the Sanyapo Campus in Dongguan on June 16-19, 2025. Partners and top installers from Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and other regions worldwide dived deep into the PV and energy storage system (ESS) market trends, installer strategies, success stories, and marketing strategies, co-creating a blueprint for the future of the distributed energy market.

Communication and Enablement: Building a Solid Foundation for the Smart PV Industry

Charles Yang, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power Global Marketing, Sales and Services, addressed a welcome message and delivered a speech on "Staying Customer-Centric: Huawei's Culture and Core Values." He stated that having stable and strong partners is one of the keys to business success in the global green energy industry represented by PV and ESS. Following Huawei's customer-centric principle and core values, Huawei Digital Power is committed to the strategic direction of digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, and works closely with global partners and customers to build a better, greener future.

Sun Xiaofeng, President of Huawei Digital Power Smart PV & ESS Marketing and Sales Service delivered a speech on "Building a Sustainable Future Together." He emphasized that renewable energy will become a major engine in new power systems throughout power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption, and move toward full commercialization and all-scenario development. Huawei FusionSolar will help installers develop their business and achieve business success through four installer strategies: outstanding one-fits-all solution, trustworthy services, value-driven marketing, and sustainable business system.

Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a speech on "Strengthening Branding & Marketing with Partners and Installers Driving Business Success." He emphasized the importance of branding and marketing to business success, showcased Huawei Digital Power's continuous investment in strengthening brand image, and shared the successful exploration of joint marketing by partners and installers in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific. Huawei Digital Power will collaborate openly with partners and installers to share branding and marketing resources and expertise, fostering mutual business success.

Wang Wenyuan, Chief Engineer of FusionSolar Smart PV Management System, presented "SmartDesign: From Concept to Business Plan in 10 Minutes." SmartDesign is an efficient and professional online design tool that assists installers in designing solutions for owners, including standardized design, device selection, and intuitive and visualized project revenues. Installers can complete the design within 10 minutes without visiting the site. The tool not only supports electrical design, 3D modeling, PV module layout, and device list generation, but also generates detailed reports that clearly display the return on investment (ROI), significantly improving the communication efficiency and experience between owners and installers.

Antonio Jiang, Chief Digital Architect of Huawei Digital Power CRM, demonstrated a one-stop digital platform designed for installers. The platform offers comprehensive services including company registration and certification, marketing support, incentive activities, training, enablement, and technical response. The platform, in collaboration with the field force, partner development teams, and corresponding digital tools, builds an effective system for installer development and support. It bridges Huawei and installers, agilely responds to installers' requirements, and improves installers' capabilities and operation efficiency, facilitating their business development.

Allen Zeng, President of Huawei Digital Power Global Technical Service & Operation, delivered a keynote speech titled "Engineer Your Success: Smarter Installations, Advanced Support, Limitless Opportunities." He revealed four major trends: stricter safety requirements, record-high installed capacity, increasing importance of the ESS, and new growth engines needed in the market. Huawei has built a three-dimensional service system that features quality excellence, professional mastery, and a strategic vision, focusing on simplified installation and maintenance, professional and smart services, and long-term profits to help installers achieve business success.

Wang Xiao, CTO of Huawei Digital Power Global Residential PV Sales & Service, delivered a keynote speech on "Solution Value and Full-Journey Support: Empower Installers' Success in the Residential Business," sharing the development trends and new opportunities in the residential market, as well as Huawei FusionSolar residential solutions. He emphasized that Huawei will continue to provide end-to-end support for installers to help them achieve business success. He also pointed out that "the value delivery of product solutions is the primary productive force." The residential PV+ESS market will remain vibrant in the future, and Huawei's residential solutions will continue to evolve. By integrating the third-party ecosystem, Huawei will create more business value for installers.

Jack Tong, President of Huawei Digital Power Global C&I PV Sales & Service, released the commercial and industrial (C&I) "One-Fits-All" solution and the industry's first 215 kWh Smart Hybrid Cooling ESS. The cell-to-consumption (C2C) dual-link safety design of the ESS won the first Safety Prime certificate from TÜV Rheinland. The industry's first Smart Hybrid Cooling technology achieves a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 91.3%. The unique dual-loop heat dissipation design achieves 2% higher state of health (SOH) than the industry. The unique pack-level optimizer achieves 2% more available capacity than the industry's average. The overall solution offers four core values — proactive safety, premium quality, higher profitability, and one-fits-all, achieving shared success for owners, partners, and Huawei, and helping various industries achieve green transformation.

The four-day event covers a number of key themes, such as culture, strategy, technology, and model empowerment. This is not only a grand event for Huawei FusionSolar partners and installers worldwide, but also an opportunity for exchanging experiences and ideas across different markets, learning from each other, and growing together.