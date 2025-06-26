– Eighth Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner delivered on June 25

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, South Korea's leading hybrid airline, has taken delivery of its eighth aircraft—a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner—on the morning of June 25, signaling a major step forward in its fleet and route expansion strategy.

The new aircraft, identical in model to the existing fleet, is equipped with advanced Rolls-Royce engines. It features a total of 344 seats, including 35 in premium economy and 309 in standard economy class.

The Dreamliner will enter service following standard inspections by regulatory authorities. With this addition, Air Premia aims to enhance operational stability and further improve service quality across its network.

This marks the airline's second aircraft delivery in 2025 and sets the tone for business growth in the second half of the year. The company is also preparing to add a fourth spare engine, reinforcing its operational flexibility and readiness.

With the expanded fleet, Air Premia plans to scale up service on existing high-demand routes while launching new destinations. The airline currently operates four transpacific routes—Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Honolulu—as well as four key routes in Asia: Bangkok, Tokyo Narita, Da Nang, and Hong Kong. This strategic focus on mid- to long-haul markets reflects Air Premia's distinctive service model.

"This eighth aircraft is more than just a fleet addition—it represents a key milestone in expanding our global network," said an Air Premia spokesperson. "We remain committed to delivering safe, on-time operations and earning continued trust from our customers."

Air Premia positions itself as a Hybrid Service Carrier (HSC), offering essential premium services at competitive prices. The company's mission is to become an airline loved for smart, value-driven travel. In a recent development, AP Holdings (Tire Bank Group) acquired a 70% stake in Air Premia, becoming its largest shareholder.

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" as a Hybrid Service Carrier (HSC) at reasonable prices.

Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Bangkok, and Narita. Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to HSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel."

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.