A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in a deadly apartment fire in Busan on Monday donated her organs, officials said Thursday.

She was the younger of two sisters left alone at home when the fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment in Gaegeum-dong, Busan, while their parents were away working early-morning jobs.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, but the 10-year-old sister died at the scene. The younger sister was placed in intensive care and remained there until she was declared brain-dead on Tuesday. Her family then decided to donate her organs.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.