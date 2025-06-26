A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in a deadly apartment fire in Busan on Monday donated her organs, officials said Thursday.

Flowers and letters from classmates are placed on the desk of a 10-year-old girl who died in an apartment fire, at an elementary school in Busanjin District, Busan, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
She was the younger of two sisters left alone at home when the fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment in Gaegeum-dong, Busan, while their parents were away working early-morning jobs.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, but the 10-year-old sister died at the scene. The younger sister was placed in intensive care and remained there until she was declared brain-dead on Tuesday. Her family then decided to donate her organs.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire authorities, police, and other related agencies are conducting a joint investigation at an aparment unit where a fire broke out early Monday. (Yonhap)
