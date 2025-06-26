CJ ENM, Studio Dragon join hands to create first-ever Japanese series based on hit web novel

The Japanese version of the widely popular Korean series “Marry My Husband" is hitting Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the popular Naver web novel of the same name, the 10-part series marks a new chapter for Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM. The company looks to expand the K-drama playbook by producing localized content abroad — a strategy reminiscent of K-pop’s global growth model.

Produced in collaboration with Studio Dragon, the studio behind numerous hit K-dramas, “Marry My Husband” is not a remake of the popular Korean TV adaptation that aired last year on tvN. Rather, it’s a reimagining of the original web novel tailored specifically to Japanese culture and audiences.

Starring Fuka Koshiba as Misa Kanbe, the Japanese version follows a woman who travels back in time after discovering her husband’s affair with her best friend. Takeru Sato co-stars as Wataru Suzuki, her boss and potential love interest in her second chance at life.

“We were involved in the planning process even before the Korean adaptation was produced,” said Studio Dragon chief producer Son Ja-young, who worked on both versions of “Marry My Husband,” during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday.

“The Japanese version is an original drama, which made it a very new and significant challenge for us.”

Son added that she hopes this kind of cross-border collaboration becomes a new model for K-drama creation. “Just as similar attempts are already being made in K-pop, I thought that if Korean creators plan a K-drama and then have it produced locally based on that vision, it could become a meaningful way to expand the landscape of K-dramas.”

To reflect Japanese sensibilities, Son said the creative team embraced a more restrained expression of emotions.

“Japan definitely has a more refined and subdued emotional tone,” Son noted.

“In our early script meetings, the writer showed us a scene from a Japanese infidelity drama where the wife, husband and mistress all sat down calmly for tea. The director and I were stunned — we kept thinking, ‘Why isn’t the wife slapping the mistress?’" she laughed.

"But we came to understand this reflects a uniquely Japanese sensibility. So, those kinds of emotional nuances ended up being woven into the script quite a bit," she added.

“Marry My Husband” releases on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and two episodes will be dropped each week.