Samsung Electronics said Thursday that its digital key feature embedded in Samsung Wallet will be available in 17 Mercedes-Benz models, marking a significant expansion of its smart mobility ecosystem.

The supported models include high-end vehicles such as the Maybach, AMG and the latest W214 E-Class and W206 C-Class, which are slated for release in Korea in July.

The digital key service will be compatible with select Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Plus series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and newer, S25 Edge and Z Fold SE.

The digital key allows drivers to unlock their cars without a physical key and even start the engine remotely via the app — all without entering the vehicle.

Users can also conveniently share access with friends or family through a messaging-based key-sharing function, which allows them to set usage periods, assign access permissions and revoke the key at any time.

If a smartphone is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or wipe the device via the Samsung Find app, preventing unauthorized access to the digital car key.

Samsung highlighted that the Digital Key is secured with its defense-grade Samsung Knox platform and encrypted Ultra-Wideband technology.

The feature also requires biometric or PIN-based user authentication, reinforcing its security against potential breaches.

Vehicle owners can register the digital key through the Mercedes Me app, linking their smartphones directly to the car’s system.

Samsung has been expanding partnerships for its digital key feature since its debut collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group in 2021, working with major global automakers including BMW and Audi.