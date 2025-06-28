Suffering a cerebrovascular accident can increase the risk of a heart arrhythmia such as atrial fibrillation by up to seven times, according to a recent study by a Korean medical team released Thursday.

The study analyzed the medical records of 98,706 patients who had experienced ischemic stroke and 47,695 patients who had suffered hemorrhagic stroke, using data from the National Health Insurance Service. The joint research was conducted by Samsung Medical Center, Soongsil University, Kosin University Gospel Hospital, and the Gangnam Center of Seoul National University Hospital.

Researchers examined the incidence of atrial fibrillation among these stroke patients, comparing their cardiovascular histories with those of a control group with no history of stroke. The comparison revealed a significant correlation between stroke and the later development of arrhythmia.

To ensure accuracy and eliminate the influence of external factors that could affect heart disease risk, the study matched participants in the patient and control groups based on general health, residential and financial conditions.

Atrial fibrillation refers to an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots, heart failure and other heart-related complications. It can also increase the risk of stroke, a type of cerebrovascular accident that occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted, cutting off essential oxygen and nutrients.

"Atrial fibrillation is widely known as one of the causes of stroke, but there are also several cases in which AF is diagnosed after a stroke," said Shin Dong-wook, the professor of family medicine at SMC who led the study. "Most of the AF cases were found within a year after a stroke, which calls for early diagnosis and active management (of AF)."

The research found that patients who had suffered an ischemic stroke were 7.32 times more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation within the first year compared to those without a history of stroke. Even beyond the first year, their risk remained elevated, 1.64 times higher than the control group.

Overall, the risk of AF after ischemic stroke increased by 2.32 times.

Patients with hemorrhagic stroke were generally 1.24 times more likely to experience AF, and four times more likely within the first year after being diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.