Mirae Asset Global Investments announced Thursday that its flagship Tiger exchange-traded fund has surpassed 70 trillion won ($51.6 billion) in total net assets, marking a new milestone for Korea’s leading ETF brand.

According to Korea Exchange data, the combined assets of the company’s 213 Tiger ETFs reached 70.75 trillion won as of Wednesday, up 10 trillion won since November.

The growth was driven by steady retail investor demand and strong performance across both local and global markets.

Mirae Asset, the asset management arm of Mirae Asset Financial Group, manages nearly 220 trillion won overall and ranks as the world’s 12th largest ETF manager. Its assets have grown at an annual rate of 35.1 percent over the past decade — nearly twice the global industry average.

The firm has led the way in global ETF innovation, becoming the first Korean issuer to list US index-tracking products such as the Tiger S&P 500 ETF and Tiger Nasdaq 100 ETF, now the largest of their kind in Asia.

Of the 50 trillion won in overseas ETFs listed in Korea, Tiger accounts for 25.3 trillion won, cementing its dominance in the category.

Mirae Asset has continued to expand its lineup. Recent launches include the Tiger Total World Stock Active ETF, the first in Korea to offer exposure to the global equity market in a single product, and the Tiger China Tech TOP10 ETF, focused on leading Chinese tech firms.

Tiger’s bond ETFs are also gaining ground. The Tiger MMF Active ETF topped 1 trillion won in assets just two months after launch, while the Tiger Aggregate Bond Active ETF is drawing strong institutional interest.

Retail investors remain active in domestic equity ETFs as well. The flagship Tiger 200 ETF has attracted 80 billion won in net buying this year, while the newly launched Tiger Korea Dividend Dow Jones ETF is seeing inflows amid growing momentum for shareholder return policies.

As of Wednesday, individual investors held around 62 trillion won in Korean-listed ETF assets. Tiger ETFs accounted for 27 trillion won, or about 43 percent of that total, maintaining its top position in the market.

“We will continue to introduce innovative products and fulfill our role as a long-term pension investment partner for investors, aiming to become a top-tier global ETF manager,” said Kim Nam-ki, head of ETF management at Mirae Asset Global Investments.