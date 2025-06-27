Posco Group is accelerating efforts to foster mutual growth with small and medium-sized enterprises through a series of customized support programs aimed at enhancing competitiveness across its supply chain.

In pursuit of a sustainable supply chain ecosystem, the group is providing tailored solutions for SMEs amid growing global uncertainties and rising protectionist trends.

According to the group on Thursday, the core of this initiative is the Shared Growth Consulting Section, formed in 2021, which consists of veteran employees offering hands-on consulting in four key areas: ESG, smart factory integration, equipment upgrades and technical innovation.

Over the past four years, Posco has supported more than 100 SMEs through on-site visits and tailored diagnostics.

One such example is Ryurim Industry, a longtime partner specializing in cold heading quality wires, which introduced a manufacturing execution system in 2023 through Posco’s smart factory program.

With Posco’s support, Ryurim streamlined its production and inventory management via data sharing, resulting in a 12 percent increase in revenue and improved operational efficiency.

Another case is Iomtek, a startup launched through Posco’s internal venture platform. With backing from the group’s benefit-sharing initiative, the company developed "slastic," an eco-friendly composite material made from steel slag and waste plastic.

The material is now used in rail infrastructure at Posco’s steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, contributing to enhanced durability and improved resource recycling.

Posco said it will continue investing in innovation and collaboration, aiming to build a more sustainable industrial ecosystem and reinforce the resilience of its partner network.