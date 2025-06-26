Chung Yong-jin, chair of South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, is likely to lead the Asia division of the Rockbridge Network, a donor-backed political coalition closely aligned with US President Donald Trump.

According to industry sources on Thursday, Rockbridge, co-founded in 2019 by US Vice President JD Vance and conservative publisher Christopher Buskirk, plans to establish its Asia headquarters in Korea, with additional branches in Taiwan and Japan.

Chung will serve as head of Rockbridge Asia, overseeing regional operations from Seoul. Richard Tsai, chairman of Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holdings, will lead the Taiwan division, while Tadashi Maeda, head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, will chair the Japan branch.

Since its founding, Rockbridge has become a powerful behind-the-scenes force in Trump-aligned politics. Its membership includes senior figures from the Trump administration, such as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as deep-pocketed tech donors like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The personal relationship between Chung and Trump Jr., longtime associates who appeared together earlier this year at President Trump’s inauguration, is widely seen as a driving factor behind Chung’s role in Rockbridge’s overseas expansion.

While Chung's potential role signals a deeper alignment with Trump-affiliated political and corporate figures, it also coincides with a pivotal moment as Korea transitions to the new administration of President Lee Jae Myung, who took office earlier this month and looks to engage more deeply with the US.

The organization is expected to serve as a proxy diplomatic channel to Washington on key issues such as trade and defense, given its central base in Korea, adjacent to key US allies and China amid rising tensions.

Chung, however, has yet to formally accept the position, though sources say discussions are in the final stages. “While nothing is finalized, he is seriously considering the offer,” one source said.