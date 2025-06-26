Suspect of online murder threat against 5 girls believed to have posted number of other threats, and allegedly possessed child pornography

Seoul police recently handed over to prosecutors the criminal case of a 28-year man, who is accused of posting multiple threats of attacks against elementary school students and women in a number of locations across the country.

The suspect in December claimed on an online community that he will go to a Seoul-based elementary school and "murder them all," posting names of the five female students there and a picture of a weapon. They were found to be a girl who the suspect made an unwanted advance to via social media, and her friends.

It was reported that the suspect made a demand for videos and photos of the girl to her and her friends, which they declined and told her to stay away.

A police investigation revealed other murder and terrorism threats posted by the man, which included those targetting women at locations in Seoul, Busan, and Bucheon of Gyeonggi Province. He also claimed to have planted a bomb at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and vowed to set the Constitutional Court on fire.

It is also believed that he had owned and distributed child pornography.

Officials caught the suspect in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province on June 16, and placed him under detention two days later. No evidence has been found as of yet indicating that he took any steps to carry out the attacks.

When approached by reporters outside of the Seoul Jungnang Police Station on Monday and asked if he had actually planned to plant the bomb or murder people, he answered "No," and said he was "sorry" for posting the threatening posts.

The suspect is currently facing criminal charges including violation of the Child Welfare Act, Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse. He is also being charged with obstructing performance of of official duties by fraudulent means, as his online threats hindered the duties of police officials.

Police said that it will continue investigating some of the charges, particularly one related to his alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.