Used by 94% of Taiwan's population, Line evolves from messaging app to vital platform for payments, news, public safety

What is a social network to do when it becomes the biggest game in town? In Taiwan, the most popular app is Line, the online service that started as a chat app and has expanded into lifestyle, fintech, content, gaming and e-commerce.

After launching in Japan in 2011, Line Taiwan was established in 2013, and today serves 94 percent of Taiwan’s population with 22 million monthly active users -- the best penetration rate among all the markets in which Line operates. On average, Taiwanese users spend about an hour a day on the app, generating 100 million calls and 1 billion messages every day.

But with that success comes responsibility -- the need to ensure people’s data is safe and secure and their information sources are trustworthy. The challenges those tasks entail are well known these days, but it is a test that Line has welcomed, recognizing it is a necessary part of being a market leader.

At the heart of Line Taiwan’s success has been its ability to localize. Beginning with expressive stickers and a convenient messaging platform, Line gradually built a multi-service ecosystem tailored to the interests and needs of Taiwanese users. This includes content platform Line Today, payment solutions Line Pay and Line Bank, and e-commerce offerings like Line Giftshop.

One of Line’s most successful service lines has been Line Creators Market, which launched in 2014 and soon became a significant contributor to Taiwan’s character merchandising industry. With over 1 million registered creators and approximately 10 million original stickers for sale, the service has helped transform personal creativity into real business opportunities. In fact, last year, the top 10 artists at Line Creators Market in Taiwan averaged 311 million New Taiwan dollars ($10.5 million) in sales each, showing how rewarding a hit character can be.

“I had no drawing experience when I started,” said an anonymous Taiwanese sticker creator. “Now my stickers are being used by others -- and it’s become both a hobby and a source of income.”

Beyond their use in messaging, Line Stickers have expanded their influence by collaborating with creators and local communities. In 2022, they partnered with creators in Kaohsiung City to support the Creative Expo Taiwan -- a notable event highlighting the country's creative industries. The expo featured popular characters such as "Thenothingseal" and "Machiko Rabbit" floating along a canal that flows through the city, earning Line Taiwan a major communications award for its “experiential” creativity.

Line has also become a popular presence in digital commerce. Line Giftshop has about 5 million unique buyers, with nearly 1.5 million users having gifted more than twice in a single month and the repurchase frequency increasing by 5.5 percent annually. Line shopping attracts 12 million visitors, collaborating with roughly 1,000 global brands, including Apple, Coach and Samsung. Meanwhile, Line Travel has partnered with leading players like Booking Holdings, Expedia Group and Trip.com Group, further cementing its role in Taiwan’s e-commerce space.

Line Today is a comprehensive content platform that delivers real-time news and lifestyle information across 20 categories, including entertainment, sports, food and horoscopes. In collaboration with about 600 media partners, it offers a wide range of news and original programs, covering topics such as finance, culture and variety shows featuring local celebrities.

Beyond news delivery, Line Today also enhances user engagement with interactive features, curating trending information on popular places to eat and drink, as well as offering movie show times, rating content and restaurant booking.

Fintech is also a key pillar of Line Taiwan’s ecosystem. With an estimated 13.1 million users -- more than half of Taiwan’s population -- Line Pay is Taiwan’s No. 1 mobile payment platform, accepted at over 610,000 locations nationwide, including restaurants, shopping malls, public transportation and even temples. Last year, its total transaction volume reached NT$756 billion, nearly double the volume of 2021, and one in three credit cards in circulation is now linked to the platform. Additionally, Line Pay became the first global Line affiliate to go public, successfully listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Line Pay is also expanding its international footprint. Taiwanese users can pay at close to 45,000 locations in Korea, including major brands like Shilla Duty Free and CU convenience stores. Meanwhile, partnerships with Shinhan Card and Hyundai Card allow Korean tourists to use their domestic apps for Line Pay payments in Taiwan. This cross-border ecosystem enhances travel convenience while creating new opportunities for merchants on both sides.

“Leaving the house without a wallet used to be unthinkable,” said a local user. “Now, I can pay with Line Pay just about anywhere.”

As of December last year, Line Bank Taiwan had reached 2.01 million digital deposit accounts, securing the No. 1 position among internet-only banks in Taiwan. Offering 24/7 access to financial services without the limitations of traditional banks, it was recognized as one of the Global Top 100 Digital Banks by The Asian Banker from 2022 to 2024.

Although Line has become the leading digital platform in Taiwan, with that success has come many risks inherent in today’s online culture. Fighting back against misinformation, abusive and criminal behavior and other problems is a constant challenge, but Line has been proactive in protecting its users.

To build trust, Line Taiwan launched Line Fact Checker in 2019, taking aim at fighting the endemic problem of disinformation and misinformation. By collaborating with public and private sector partners, using automated systems to handle suspicious accounts and holding a wide range of awareness campaigns to combat fraud, Line has worked to support safer digital communication.

Financial fraud is another prevalent issue on the internet in Taiwan, as it is globally. In response, Line Taiwan has strengthened its measures to prevent such misconduct, implementing strict advertisement screening and real-name verification processes, alongside collaboration with government agencies.

Line works with the Ministry of Digital Affairs to remove accounts impersonating public figures and with the Criminal Investigation Bureau to suspend accounts involved in scams based on official reports. Since 2023, these efforts have led to the suspension of approximately 10,000 scam-related accounts.

In addition to cracking down on misconduct and fraud, Line has engaged in annual cybersecurity education campaigns since 2016, promoting digital literacy and fostering a safer online environment for its users.

Huang Yi-Feng, chief legal officer at Taipei Computer Association, noted how Line’s prominent position in Taiwan carries a significant responsibility in combating online abuse.

“Through close collaboration, Line has taken a proactive role in uniting government, industry and civil society -- automating the management of suspicious accounts, partnering with the Taiwan Internet Sexual Exploitation Prevention Center and promoting media literacy,” he said. “We look forward to seeing Line Taiwan’s continued efforts and strengthened public-private cooperation to create a safer and more trustworthy digital environment.”

Line Official Account has also become used by the public and private sectors to deliver alerts and announcements, including government-issued emergency notifications such as earthquake warnings. As Taiwan experiences frequent natural disasters, Line has developed the Line Safety Check feature, enabling users to receive real-time alerts, report their safety status, and check on the well-being of others during emergencies.

With a wide range of services -- from messaging and fintech to content and creative platforms -- Line Taiwan has become deeply embedded into people’s daily lives. But that key importance has led the company to implement a wide range of measures to build trust and keep its users safe. The nature of the digital era is changing and challenging, but for users in Taiwan, an island known for its tech-savvy population and passionate digital communities, Line Taiwan will continue to be an essential part of everyday life.