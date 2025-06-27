Gangneung Beach Beer Festival

The Gangneung Beach Beer Festival runs until Sunday at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. Celebrating its fifth edition, the event marks the start of summer with a mix of sea, beer and vibrant entertainment. Visitors can enjoy beachside DJ sets, a pine grove flea market, busking performances and interactive experiences like a Beer Olympics and DIY beer-making sessions. A local craft beer and food market rounds out the experience.

Daegu Chimac Festival

The Daegu Chimac Festival is scheduled to run from July 2 to 6 at Duryu Park in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province. As Korea’s largest festival celebrating chicken and beer, it offers EDM concerts, K-pop performances, water-themed zones and a 360-degree central stage. Visitors can also enjoy cooking competitions, beer tasting events and interactive photo zones. This five-day event has become a summer staple, drawing over a million attendees since its inception in 2013.

Gangju Sunflower Festival

The Gangju Sunflower Festival will be held until Wednesday in Gangju Village in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. This rural festival takes place in a 42,500-square-meter field blooming with sunflowers, zinnias and a whimsical gourd tunnel. Visitors can enjoy an opening ceremony, local produce markets and sunflower-themed photo zones. True to the flower’s symbolism, the event offers a bright and hopeful landscape under early summer skies.

Boromwat Festival

The Boromwat Festival will take place until July 5 at Boromwat Farm on Jeju Island. Known for its peaceful scenery, the farm’s buckwheat flower fields transform into a white sea of buckwheat blooms during this annual event. Guests are invited to stroll the scenic paths, take photographs and soak in the natural charm of Jeju’s spring-to-summer transition. The festival is perfect for families, couples and anyone seeking a quiet nature escape.

Korean Folk Village Evening Festival

The Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting an upgraded evening festival until Nov. 9. The festival features a multimedia performance combining traditional art and LED displays to tell a Joseon-era love story. Guests can enjoy stunning nighttime views and explore photo zones around the village. Special attractions include two haunted houses: "The Haunted Den" and "A Haunted Prison." Tickets to the haunted houses are sold separately. Entry is restricted to visitors over 13, and those with heart conditions or who are pregnant should avoid the haunted attractions.