Former leader vows to cooperate with new probe after court rejected warrant for his detention

Disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that he will appear before the special counsel investigating his alleged role in an insurrection, agreeing to do so at 10 a.m. Saturday, one hour later than the originally requested 9 a.m., on the condition that the proceedings be held out of public view.

Yoon’s lawyers stated that he is willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation but has raised concerns about what he calls "unjust" procedures. They argued that the special counsel must reach an agreement with the accused regarding the time and location of the questioning and emphasized that Yoon's privacy and dignity should be respected.

They further claimed that the counsel public summoning Yoon, in relation to his brief imposition of martial law, is an attempt to humiliate him and is “intended to make it difficult for Yoon to appear for questioning by deliberately seeking his arrest.”

The independent counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, requested a travel ban on Yoon from the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday. It also sought an arrest warrant from the court, which was denied later that day.

Yoon is currently on trial for insurrection and abuse of power over alleged illegal activities following his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.