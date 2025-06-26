South Korea has reached a remarkable milestone by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the 11th consecutive time.

Led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, the national team clinched a 2-0 victory over Iraq in Basra during the ninth match of Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in North and Central America (CONCACAF region). With five wins and four draws, South Korea finished at the top of its group with 19 points, securing direct qualification for the tournament.

This marks the nation’s 11th straight World Cup appearance, continuing a streak that began with the 1986 tournament in Mexico. The achievement makes South Korea the first Asian country to qualify for 11 consecutive World Cups and only the sixth nation in the world to do so, joining the ranks of soccer giants such as Brazil, Germany and Argentina.

The feat highlights South Korea’s enduring legacy and dominance in Asian soccer.