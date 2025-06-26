DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO is proud to announce its fourth consecutive participation in the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) First Annual Event and Expo, taking place in Chicago this July. Since rejoining the global exhibition circuit post-COVID in 2022, CJ BIO has solidified its presence at IFT as a forward-thinking innovator in clean label and taste-enhancing food solutions.

This year's theme, "Cutting Sodium, Cutting Cost, and Clean Label Solutions – Driving Taste Innovation through Localized Application," reflects CJ BIO's commitment to delivering quality and authenticity, two key drivers of modern food innovation. With growing consumer focus on price, health benefits, and naturalness, CJ BIO brings a customer-centric showcase to the IFT stage.

TasteNrich®: The Core of CJ BIO's Taste & Savory Innovation



At the heart of the booth is TasteNrich®, CJ BIO's flagship brand built around the unique concept of clean umami—a modern approach to delivering rich, satisfying taste while maintaining ingredient transparency. Designed to enhance umami without compromising authenticity, TasteNrich® solutions help brands meet growing demand for clean-label formulations. The SOLUTION line offers high-end natural umami boosters that elevate taste with refined simplicity, while the BASIC line provides a cost-effective alternative that retains the depth of flavor consumers expect—all grounded in a commitment to preserving authentic taste and enriching it through clean innovation.

The broader TasteNrich® portfolio also includes:

Focus on Customer Experience & K-Culture Integration

CJ BIO's 2025 booth will center on immersive customer experiences, inviting visitors to engage directly with its innovative solutions. A K-culture-inspired tasting event featuring tteokbokki will showcase the versatility of CJ BIO's portfolio in globally beloved applications.

A Booth Designed for Impact

CJ BIO will debut a newly designed booth highlighted by four striking LED pillars that broadcast core messages—engaging visitors while showcasing its forward-looking vision for clean and cost-effective flavor innovation.

About CJ BIO Taste & Nutrition Business

CJ BIO is a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, a subsidiary of CJ Group, an international company founded in South Korea in 1953. CJ Group operates in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

CJ BIO is a leading global supplier of fermentation-based bio-products, including an extensive line of TasteNrich®, FlavorNrich™, AMINATURE®, and BiomeNrich™. CJ BIO has a global network of manufacturing facilities, specializing in microbial fermentation with the highest quality and control over their ingredients. With a strong foundation in fermentation, CJ BIO combines this expertise with its commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for the food and nutrition industries.

