SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerslab, an AR/AI technology company backed by Y Combinator, announced the launch of AInoon, a next-generation pair of AI-powered smart glasses designed to bring generative AI to everyday life. Now available on Kickstarter.

AInoon is priced at $174, delivering intuitive access to multiple large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and more, all from a lightweight wearable form factor.

"AI glasses shouldn't be a luxury for tech elites" said Michael Chong, CEO of Seerslab. "We built AInoon to be practical, affordable, and useful for real-world use, not just tech demos. It's AI that works for you, wherever you are."

One Tap to See, Hear, and Understand the World

AInoon is focused on providing real-world utility without a screen. By tapping the glasses' frame, users can activate an AI assistant to see, listen, and respond to their needs. Key features include:

Disrupting the High-Cost AI Wearables Market

While the smart glasses market includes high-end devices ranging from $300 to over $1,000, AInoon delivers a comparable experience for under $200. Unlike many competitors that integrate a single AI model, AInoon allows users to choose the best LLM for their specific task.

"We focused on real value, not gimmicks," said Chong. "AInoon is for people who want AI to enhance their lives, not their budgets."

Kickstarter Campaign Details

About Seerslab

Founded in Seoul in 2014, Seerslab is a pioneering media tech company with a decade of AR and AI expertise. The team gained international attention with 'lollicam', the world's first AR selfie camera app, and 'ARGear', a widely adopted AR developer platform. The company is backed by Y Combinator, Social Capital, Kakao Ventures and more, reflecting strong confidence from top-tier investors in its vision and execution.

AInoon marks Seerslab's first hardware product—built on years of innovation in vision and generative AI—with the mission to make advanced AR and AI technology useful and accessible to everyone.

Product Specifications

(Specifications are subject to change without notice.)

