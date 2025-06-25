NANJING, China, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever MINISO SPACE at Nanjing's Deji Plaza—one of China's top high-end commercial destinations. As the latest innovation and a new strategic store format for MINISO, the brand-new retail space further elevates the MINISO shopping experience with a new model based on IP-driven experiences, limited edition products, and immersive spaces. The opening marks MINISO's latest step in evolving its global retail strategy, injecting fresh energy into luxury malls and bridging between trend-driven lifestyles and quality retail experiences.

MINISO Joins Forces with Luxury Retail Icon to Deliver Immersive IP Experience

The landmark new MINISO SPACE is located in Nanjing Deji Plaza—a popular high-end retail and leisure destination in China's historic southern capital. Representing an upgrade in both brand value and commercial offering, the highly anticipated new store and its extensive range of global IP collaborations are ideally located to capture traffic from Deji Plaza's high volume of international visitors and luxury consumers. As the first store in a brand-new format, the MINISO SPACE Nanjing Deji Store is one of MINISO's most premium flagship stores to date. Almost all of the store's retail space is dedicated to MINISO IP collaborations: from Disney and Harry Potter to exclusive collaborations and designer showcases, elements from popular partner franchises are heavily integrated into the store design, creating an immersive and engaging journey for consumers from start to finish. Collaborations from around 30 IPs are featured in the store, including hugely popular exclusive products such as the debut of the WAKUKU limited-edition collection, as well as Chiikawa and Sanrio franchises. By bringing together an all-star lineup of IPs, the store creates a unique retail space that sets a new standard in diverse lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending shopping, socializing, and photo-friendly experiences under one roof.

IP-driven Experiences, Limited Edition Products, and Immersive Spaces: MINISO Elevates Offering with New Retail Model

Following on from existing diverse retail formats—including MINISO LAND, Flagship Stores, Regular Stores, and Pop-up Stores—MINISO SPACE represents the brand's latest strategic initiative to deepen its retail presence while continuously innovating and expanding its retail portfolio. By combining rich IP content that drives interest-based consumption with upscale shopping destinations, MINISO SPACE represents a significant evolution in China's retail landscape with its innovative store design and business strategy.

Adopting a narrative-driven layout that brings together exhibition, experiential, and retail functions, the Nanjing MINISO SPACE utilizes a spatial design centered around IP collaborations to seamlessly merge retail areas with IP content and integrate the upscale design of Deji Plaza with MINISO's youthful brand DNA. Through IP-driven experiences, limited edition products, and immersive spaces, the store embodies MINISO's Joy Philosophy to transform shopping into an immersive, premium, and playful journey that resonates with a broad and growing global consumer base.

The new MINISO SPACE Nanjing Deji Store joins a portfolio of more than 7,700 MINISO group stores worldwide as the company continues to accelerate its global expansion driven by its Super Stores and Super IP Collaboration concepts. In November 2024, MINISO opened its flagship store on Gran Vía in Madrid, Spain, spanning more than 1,100 square meters with 70% of floor space dedicated to IP collaborations. This followed the August 2024 opening of the largest MINISO flagship store in Jakarta, which achieved record-breaking sales with its popular Harry Potter collaboration. By emphasizing larger store formats and improving store quality, MINISO will continue to focus on capturing interest-driven consumption by providing products and experiences that enable consumers worldwide to embrace their passions and happiness at MINISO.