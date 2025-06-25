Kevin Liu Huang, the son-in-law of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, participated in the recent US and Israeli airstrike operations targeting Iran, according to his own social media post.

Huang, who is married to Chey’s second daughter, Chey Min-jung, currently serves in the US Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force -- Central (CSOJTF-C), based in the Middle East. On Tuesday, local time, he shared insights into his deployment via LinkedIn.

"I thought deploying to the Middle East with a joint task force headquarters would be ‘sleepy’ vs. working in Ukraine or INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command),” he wrote.

He went on to say he “couldn’t have imagined that within six short months: the Assad regime would fall, the Houthis would capitulate to our bombing attacks and we'd join the Israelis in bombing Iran directly."

Huang tied the knot with the Korean tycoon's daughter in Seoul in October last year.

A Chinese-American, Huang graduated from Harvard University and earned an MBA from Stanford University. After college, he joined the US Marine Corps. Since 2021, he has served as a reservist while also running a startup, continuing his affiliation with the Marine Corps.

Chey Min-jung also has a military background, an uncommon path for a member of a chaebol family. In 2014, she enlisted as a naval officer candidate and was deployed to the Gulf of Aden in 2015 with the Cheonghae Unit. In 2016, she served in the Korean Navy’s Second Fleet Command, which defends the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border with North Korea.